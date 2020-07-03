Anthony Cyganovich
Owego - Anthony V. Cyganovich, 99, passed away peacefully at his home on July 2, 2020 surrounded in the love of his family. Anthony is survived by his daughters, Theresa Hover, Monica Thomas, Stephanie Cyganovich, Elizabeth (Norm) Szwec and his sons, Walter, Michael (Joann), Anthony F., and David Cyganovich; his sisters Mary Tchir and Emily Kwiatkowski; ten very special grandchildren, Amanda, Arren, Autumn, Anthony, Sean, David, Angie, Jason, Taylor and Sierra, and seven great grandchildren. Anthony was predeceased by his loving wife, Frances, sons-in-law Daniel Thomas and Douglas Guiles, his parents, Ignace & Sophie, three brothers and four sisters. Born on January 26,1921, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942, served in the 2nd Armored Division and received a purple heart. In the mid 1960's he built a pond which has been a source of joy and entertainment for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He worked in his family's business, Cyganovich and Andrews Lumber Mill until 2011. When not working he was an avid gardener and outdoorsman who loved to use the bulldozer, chainsaw and ride his four wheeler. He was also a die-hard Yankees fan. Tony has been a devoted member of Blessed Trinity Parish (St. Francis Church) for many years. He will be deeply missed by his loving family. The family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, 5 Whig St, Newark Valley on Monday, July 6th, from 10 am to noon with all state required social distancing guidelines being followed. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Anthony's life will follow at Noon. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Owego with full military honors accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice in loving memory of Anthony V. Cyganovich. Memories may be shared in Tony's guestbook at macphersonfh.com