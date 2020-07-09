1/1
Anthony Fusco
1943 - 2020
Anthony Fusco

Tampa, FL - Fusco, Anthony "Tony" 77, of Tampa, FL passed away on July 4, 2020. Born April 9, 1943 in Binghamton, NY. He graduated from Johnson City High School and went on to get his Liberal Arts and Sciences degree from BCC. He worked for IBM for 28 years before retiring. Anyone who knew Tony knew he was living his best life, helping others and playing golf. Tony never met a stranger and treated everyone with love and respect. Tony is survived by his two sons, Bobby and Brendan and his daughter, Tina. Tony is also survived by his brother Richard, his two grandsons Anthony and Nicholas and his great granddaughter Adaline.

Services for Tony will be held at a later date to be announced.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
