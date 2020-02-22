Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Binghamton - Anthony "Tony" Illuzzi, 87, passed away in his sleep on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Binghamton New York. He was predeceased by his mother Rose and brother Santos. He is survived by his numerous friends and family of Achieve, Helen Street IRA and Wilson Hill Road IRA. Tony will always be remembered as a vibrantly witty character who embraced everyone. Tony enjoyed attending Cutler Pond Day programming which he did for many years. Tony was a musical man who loved to sing, dance and play his harmonica. Tony was a huge fan of westerns and most importantly John Wayne. Tony had a contagious smile and made lasting impressions on everyone. Tony was a jokester with a lively spirit, kind heart who enjoyed wearing funny socks. Tony loved making others laugh with a song and dance. Tony's love for those around him was unconditional and everlasting.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10-11am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, with a Memorial Service will follow at 11am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
