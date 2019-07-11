|
Anthony J. Hojsik
Binghamton - Anthony J. Hojsik, 93, of Binghamton, N.Y. passed away July 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his first wife, Doris; his second wife, Vonnie; son, Raymond; and all six of his siblings. Anthony is survived by his son, Ronald Hojsik; and daughter, Diane (Glen) Wood; grandchildren Anthony (Jenna) Hojsik, Jessica (Matthew) Benson, Alicia Hojsik, Brian Boncamper and Brandon Boncamper; great-grandchildren, Hanna Hojsik, Brooks Benson and Bryce Benson; and several nieces and nephews. Anthony was a member of St. James Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WW II and spent nearly 50 years at Ansco/G.A.F./Anitec where he started at $0.35 per hour. He loved telling stories of his past and was glad that he grew up "when a buck was a buck." He enjoyed life and was truly grateful for each day, making sure to always give thanks and give back. His last two years were spent happily at St. Louise Manor and most recently, after declining health, Elizabeth Church Manor. The family would like to thank all that assisted Anthony for their kind and compassionate care. On Friday, July 12th, the family will receive friends at St. James Church from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 11 to July 12, 2019