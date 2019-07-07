Anthony J. Mecca



Binghamton, NY - Anthony "Smiley" Mecca



Anthony "Smiley" Mecca, 82 of Binghamton, passed away on July 3rd, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife of over 40 years, Mary Mecca; He is survived by his son, Jon (Lisa) Rachko of Orchard Park, NY; daughter, Tamara (Mark) McQuade of Endicott, NY and two grandchildren, Morgan and Jacob Rachko.



Smiley lived up to his nickname, with a smile on his face and a quick joke to lighten any situation. He stayed positive and made the best of any situation.



As a Navy Sea Bee he was especially proud of his time in Antarctica with The USS Arneb, Operation Deep Freeze II. Smiley grew up in Dunmore, PA and moved to Binghamton where he worked for the airlines for 35 years, retiring from US Airways. He was a volunteer at Wilson Hospital for many years, enjoyed "bonus night" out with his buddies at the Airport Inn and trips to Tioga Downs.



Out of love and respect for Anthony's wishes, no memorial services will be held. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.SavageFS.com. The family would like to thank the volunteers at Meals on Wheels for brightening his day and the Staff at Wilson Hospital for the kind and compassionate care that was given. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Meals on Wheels or the . Arrangements were entrusted to Savage-DeMarco Funeral Service, 1605-1607 Witherill St., Endicott, NY. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019