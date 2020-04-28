|
Anthony J. Reynolds
Endicott - Anthony James Reynolds, born August 20, 1958 passed away on Monday April 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Roger and Vena Reynolds. He is survived by his wife Mary Alicia Thorne, his brothers Chuck (Vicky) Reynolds, Roger (Marcy) Reynolds, Brian Reynolds, his sisters Sheila (Mike) Holmes, Sue Cleary, and his brothers in law Dan (Sheila) Thorne, Mike Thorne and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Tony endured and mastered many health challenges related to diabetes. Unfortunately this one proved to be more powerful than he. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020