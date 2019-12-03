Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church of Saints John and Andrew
1263 Vestal Ave
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Church of Saints John and Andrew
1263 Vestal Ave
Binghamton, NY
Anthony J. Stento


1944 - 2019
Anthony J. Stento Obituary
Anthony J. Stento

Binghamton - My Love, our Papa, your friend passed into the eternal arms of his Savior peacefully and unexpectedly on December 2nd, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Stento; sister Rosemary Stento. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Diane; daughters Gina (Matt) Giblin, Danielle Stento, Nicole (Phil) Strawn and Rosemary (Rob) Baxter; grandchildren Alexis, Hanna, Nolan, Madison, Robbie IV and Eamon; brothers Jim and Rocco Stento; Uncle Mike D'Amigo; brother-in-law Robert Martone; sister-in-law Karen (Vaughn) Edwards; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

For those of you who had the privilege of knowing Tony, your life was blessed by him in many ways- including The Blessing of the Forehead for safe travels and good health. Tony (The LIP) wore many "hats" in his lifetime of 75 years. He was the Legendary #31 linebacker for Binghamton's North High School football team. Foremost he was a caring and loving son to his parents. He worked along side his Dad in the construction business for many years learning the importance of hard work and loyalty. He married "his bride", "his heartbeat" Diane in 1964 and together they were graced with four daughters who treasured him like no other and "Pop" to six cherished grandchildren.

He was a member of The Local 7, Holy Name society, Knights of Columbus, Thursday night Park Diner dinner club and after retiring he joined the staff at BHS as a monitor/ mentor. He was loved for his kind, caring ways and topped it off with a lifesaver or a fireball in return for a smile. He made friends for a lifetime and was there whenever needed.

All in all, he shared his faith by the way he lived. He was a forgiving and generous man which are gifts his family will uphold forever. "Family Over Everything", and as you know "HE DID IT HIS WAY".

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, 1263 Vestal Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12:30pm at the church of Saints John and Andrew. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Danielle House, 160 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY 13905. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco with the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
