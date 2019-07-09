|
|
Anthony "Tony" Lipka
Owego, New York - Anthony "Tony" Lipka, 91, of Owego passed away peacefully at home on the family farm on the top of West Beecher Hill on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1927 in the same room he died in. He was the son of Maciej Lipka and Marianna Pszenna Lipka who were both Polish immigrants. Tony was a graduate of Owego Free Academy. He stayed home to take care of the family farm while his older brothers served our country. He was a farmer until 1972 when he had to stop due to his health. He then sold real estate and later was employed by the Tioga County Sheriff's Department where he retired. He loved to hunt and made many memories at the Cow Palace with all his lifelong friends. He was a member of the Elks Club, the Moose Club, and the Owego Fire Department. He was a founding member of the Tioga Ridgerunners Snowmobile Club in 1969. In his retirement years, he and his wife loved to camp at Lake Bonin. He enjoyed his family very much and loved spending time with his grandchildren and his special great-grandchild June. He was always so proud to have four generations at the table for Sunday dinners. Tony was predeceased by his wife of 53 years four years ago on the same date, N. June Lipka; his parents; his brothers Stanley Lipka, Edward Lipka; his sisters Helen Bebel Balcerski, Mary Mead, Sophia Karman, Stephania Popeck, and Janina Lipka. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Perry Keaty (Mike); granddaughters, Rachael Perry (Jesse), Elizabeth Myers (Eric), and his great-granddaughter, June Elizabeth Myers. He is also survived by his three step children, whom he loved as his own including: Patricia (Francis) Aloi, Theresa (Damir) Lazaric, and Thomas (Vinceen) Biddle, and several very special grandchildren, and great-grand children. He has one surviving sister, Eleanor Cornett, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August, 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Avenue, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Tony's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 9, 2019