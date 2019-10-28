Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Binghamton - Anthony M. Pietrosanti 55, of Binghamton, passed away on October 27, 2019. He is predeceased by his mother Doris Pietrosanti. He is survived his son Dustin Pietrosanti and his three step-daughters; Father Joseph Pietrosanti Sr.; siblings Ann Marie (Ron) Tesar, Joseph Jr. (Patricia) Pietrosanti, Louis (Linda) Pietrosanti, Peter (Laurette) Pietrosanti, Michael Pietrosanti, Genevieve (Steven) Meyer, Suzanne (Scott) Sherman, Louise (Ken) Waters; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews. Tony was a former employee of Foland Lumber, and an avid fan of the NY Giants. He was a caring and generous person who would give the shirt off his back, he had a heart of gold. He will be dearly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lourdes Hospital ICU for their loving care. Visitation will be held on Friday at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904 from 4 until 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30am on Saturday November 2, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Arrangements are with Albert. J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
