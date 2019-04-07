|
|
Anthony Pasquale
Endicott - Anthony Pasquale 81, of Endicott NY died unexpectedly, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Thursday afternoon April 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Nancy and Angelo (Tim) Pasquale, brother Michael Pasquale and son-in-law Travis Booher. Survived by his wife of 56 years Jennie (Greci) Pasquale daughters Lori Booher, Lisa Marie Pasquale and son-inlaw Ken Web. His brothers Tom (Paula) Pasquale, Angelo (Paulette) Pasquale, sister Louise Rubin (Hyman) sister-in-law Barbara Pasquale, brother-in-law Peter Greci (Shirley). And many nieces, nephews and cousins. After graduating from UE high school in 1955, he joined his family running Parlor City Contracting building many highways and bridges across the state and over many years yet he fondly remembered each project and would share vivid details, and many stories about each one.
A vintage car enthusiast, he owned his 35 Chevy Coupe for 63 years and enjoyed working on it or tooling around in it in equal measure.
Anthony's incredible, natural physical strength was well known — almost legendary - and at the suggestion of a friend, he took up bench pressing at the age 59 winning an amazing 1st place benching 275 lbs. Later on, he became an avid bowler and greatly prized any time spent with all his bowling friends, win or lose (but winning was better).
More recently he joined Punch Out Parkinson's at Rock Steady Boxing which he valued both for the camaraderie and because it helped him maintain a higher level of function and quality of life.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 10 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endicott. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Monday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy made to Punch out Parkinson's in Anthony's memory will be warmly appreciated at Punch Out Parkinson's Inc, 709 Conklin Road, Binghamton, NY 13903
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019