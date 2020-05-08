Anthony "Tony" Ricciuto



Anthony "Tony" Ricciuto born October 20, 1947 (age 72) passed away after a prolonged chronic illness on May 5, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife of 26 years, Margaret Ricciuto, his father, Milio Ricciuto, and his mother, Genevieve Ricciuto. He is survived by daughter Genevieve Ricciuto of Binghamton, sister Patricia (Peter) Manna of Henderson, Nevada, nephews Anthony (Heidi) Manna of New Hope, Pennsylvania, Peter (Lisa) Manna of Henderson, Nevada. He is also survived by several cousins and extended family.



Tony was born in Niagara Falls, NY on October 20, 1947. Throughout his life, he held a career in radio for over 30 years, doing everything from DJing for a country music station, to announcing high-profile bands in sold out arena shows. However, he was most well-known for being an outspoken character on his talk show, I Talk With Tony, which aired for over 10 years.



Tony enjoyed food and cooking, fishing all over New York, cheering for the Cleveland Browns (bless his heart), John Wayne films and oldies music. Any services held will be determined at a future date.









