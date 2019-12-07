|
|
Antoinette M. (D'Angelo) Chapolo
Binghamton - Antoinette M. (D'Angelo) Chapolo, 84, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Constantino and Ciarina D'Angelo; brothers Raymond and Joe D'Angelo; mother-in-law Jenny Chapolo. She is survived by her husband Angelo; daughter Annette (Danny Kildare) Chapolo; son Chris Chapolo; and several nephews and cousins. Antoinette retired from the Binghamton City School District. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 8:30am until 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court & Fayette St., Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will follow at 9:30am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 15 Double Day St., Binghamton, NY 13901. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco with THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019