Endwell - Antoinette (Rotunno) Petruzzelli, 94, formerly of Endwell, passed away, Saturday October 5, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph T. Petruzzelli; her grandson, Joseph A. Oliva. She is survived by four children, Thomas (Elizabeth) Petruzzelli, Theresa (Joseph) Oliva, Louis (Barbara) Petruzzelli, JoAnne (Samuel) Shelhammer; six grandchildren, Joshua (Jenette) Petruzzelli, Andrew (Lisa) Petruzzelli, Michael Oliva, Joseph (Tracy) Gialanella, Matthew Petruzzelli, Gabrielle Lescault; ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Lucy Julian; her brother-in-law, Dominic Petruzzelli; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. She expressed her love of family and friends through her delicious cooking and baking. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the second floor at Elizabeth Church Manor for their patience and compassionate care. Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:30 AM from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY and at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 300 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY where a Funeral Mass will be held. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019