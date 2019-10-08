Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
300 Odell Ave.
Endicott, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Petruzzelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette (Rotunno) Petruzzelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette (Rotunno) Petruzzelli Obituary
Antoinette (Rotunno) Petruzzelli

Endwell - Antoinette (Rotunno) Petruzzelli, 94, formerly of Endwell, passed away, Saturday October 5, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph T. Petruzzelli; her grandson, Joseph A. Oliva. She is survived by four children, Thomas (Elizabeth) Petruzzelli, Theresa (Joseph) Oliva, Louis (Barbara) Petruzzelli, JoAnne (Samuel) Shelhammer; six grandchildren, Joshua (Jenette) Petruzzelli, Andrew (Lisa) Petruzzelli, Michael Oliva, Joseph (Tracy) Gialanella, Matthew Petruzzelli, Gabrielle Lescault; ten great-grandchildren; her sister, Lucy Julian; her brother-in-law, Dominic Petruzzelli; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. She expressed her love of family and friends through her delicious cooking and baking. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the second floor at Elizabeth Church Manor for their patience and compassionate care. Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:30 AM from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY and at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 300 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY where a Funeral Mass will be held. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Anthony's Food Pantry 906 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now