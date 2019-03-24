|
Antoinette Zawerton
Horseheads - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday morning, March 22, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born on February 6, 1939 in Hartford, CT., a daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna Cangelosi DiMartino. Antoinette is predeceased by her husband, Eugene Zawerton; grandchild, Jordan, niece Renee Tetreault who passed away during 911 and six siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Linko (and her loving fur babies), Catherine (Michael) Ahrens and their children, Megan (James) DiNicolantonio, Lauren (Joey) Furjanic, Matthew Ahrens, and Nathan (Franceslyne) Lowmaster; sons, Theodore W. Zawerton (Niki Post) and his children, Ash Zawerton (Lydia) and Abigail, Thomas (Dianne) Zawerton; loving great grandchildren, AJ, Emmalyn, Malcolm, Luna, and Maverick; loving sister and best friend, Carol (Guido) Dipauda; loving fur babies, Gracie and Prince and several extended family members. Relatives and friends are welcome to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12 PM - 2 PM. Her Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of hours with her nephew Pastor Joey Furjanic officiating. She will be laid to rest at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and the infusion center staff at the Arnot Ogden and Dr. Corbalan and his team for the excellent care given to her. Those wishing to remember Antoinette please consider contributions to Ronald McDonald House or the Chemung County Animal Shelter. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Antoinette's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019