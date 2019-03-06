Antonio A. Marrongelli



Binghamton - Antonio A. Marrongelli, 70, passed away on March 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Rocco and Antionette; 4 grandchildren; five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Christina; children Anthony (Monna) Marrongelli; Tonia (Edward) Fedor; grandchildren Adrianna and Dominic Marrongelli; sister Carmella Kadlec; brother Joseph (Dolores) Marrongelli and many nieces, nephews and family. He served in the US Navy; known by many as "Onion", had a great sense of humor and was an exceptional baseball player. Some of his favorite past times were spent at Tioga Downs and playing the horses with his brother Joe. A special thank you to the personal caregivers at Vestal Park Nursing Home Tyann, Cathy, Renee, Dawn, Meghan and Jackie and the staff at Lourdes Hospital for their compassion and care. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4pm until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton NY 13904. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 at the Funeral Home with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the . Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary