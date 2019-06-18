|
Ardath L. Dunlap
Endicott - Ardath L. Dunlap (nee Pipher), 1926-2019, crossed over to be with her Lord and Savior at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, FL, on May 30, 2019. Born and raised in Endicott, NY she graduated from Union-Endicott High School. She worked for the UE school system as a secretary at the G.W. Johnson Elementary school and later became the secretary to the school superintendent. In 1986 she retired and became a snow bird, she and her husband splitting their time between Endicott, NY and Bradenton, FL, before becoming a full time residents of Florida in 1997.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Frank W. Dunlap (Bradenton, FL, now Endicott, NY), her 3 children - William (Brenda) Dunlap (Ruskin, FL), Cecelia Cranmer (Newton, MA) and Steven (Cindy) Dunlap (Endicott, NY), her 4 grandchildren - Jaimison (Julie) Cranmer (Millis, MA), Jesse (Julie) Dunlap (Erie, CO), Patrick Dunlap (Denver, CO) and Heather (James) Perrier (Oak Ridge, NJ) and 3 great grandchildren - Thomas Cranmer, Natalie Cranmer and Devin Perrier, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was known for her love of family, her faith, her kindness and generosity, and her wonderful pies. During her children's formative years she taught Sunday school and was an active participant in the PTA. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Whether by motorcycle, car, bus, or cruise ship she was always ready for a new adventure, to see new places and make new friends. During her 93 years on earth she touched and made a difference in many lives. God Bless and RIP.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 18, 2019