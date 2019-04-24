Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY
Candor - Argean "Jean" Neild, 84, of Candor passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Jean was predeceased by her grandson, Timothy Neild; sister, Arlene Owens. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Vaughn C. Neild; six children and their spouses, Vicki and Timmy Wickizer, Ricky and Wendy Neild, Cheryl and Michael Johnston, Debbie and Paul Kelly, Lisa and Greg Howland, Vaughn Neild and Sandi Glover; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Life Celebration Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. Condolences may be made to Jean's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 24, 2019
