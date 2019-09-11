|
Aristaks Kachadourian
Binghamton - Dr Aristaks Kachadourian, 86, passed away on September 9, 2019, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Adrienne (Ensher) Kachadourian of 58 years, in addition to his five daughters: Talene Kachadourian; Dr. Anise Kachadourian (George Boudoughian); Karni Griffin (Kevin); Alicia Kachadourian; Dr. Lorig Kachadourian (Michael Gabriel). He is also survived by his six loving grandchildren, Karnic, Ardem, and Maral Boudoughian, Lea and Daniel Griffin, and Maria Gabriel. Dr. Kachadourian is also survived by sister Louise Kontos (Demos); and brothers Henry Kachadourian (Victoria); Arslan Kachadourian and Garabed Kachadourian. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Dr. Ariana Peters-Patnode, Corrinne Khederian, Mark Kachadourian, Peter Kachadourian, D'Louisa Ford, and Rachel (Kachadourian) Hendricks. Born in Binghamton, N.Y., to Armenian Genocide survivors, Parsegh and Yeghsa Kachadourian, Dr. Kachadourian graduated from Binghamton Central High School in 1959. Upon graduating he attended Syracuse University receiving a BS in Chemistry. From there, he went on to attend the State University of New York College of Medicine in Syracuse, NY, receiving his doctorate in medicine in 1960. He completed his surgical residency at Jersey City Medical Center, NJ. He then completed his training in vascular surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital, in New York City. He joined the military in1967, becoming Captain and dischared 2 years later as Major in the United States Army at Fort MacPherson in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Kachadourian returned to Binghamton and in 1972 where he became a partner to the general surgical practice of Drs. Bauman and Peters serving General, Lourdes, and Wilson Hospitals. He became a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and a Broome County Medical Society Member (with a membership lasting over 53 years). Dr. Kachadourian was respected in the medical community. His passion and love of medicine was reflected in his tireless care of his patients. He valued his relationships not only with his colleagues but with many of the staff in the hospital. Dr. Kachadourian had a love of learning by attending conferences and would listen to lectures on his cassette tapes while walking the Corgi late at night. He loved tennis, skiing and golf. He practiced his surgical skills while stuffing the thanksgiving turkey. He loved talking to people and learning from them. He had a passion for his Armenian heritage traveling to Armenia twice. He was a member of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church in Binghamton, NY, where he served as Parish Council Chair and Member for many years. Dr. Kachadourian also served as delegate to the Diocesan Assembly for many years. He contributed to many Armenian organizations and charities. He relished in family events such as picnics and gatherings during the holidays and on vacations. His passion to work hard, sacrifice, provide, support and heal will forever be lessons to all he knew. The family wishes to thank the many caregiving staff of Wilson South Tower 5 and General Hospital Krembs 6 who attended to his needs during his illness. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 9:30am at St. Gregory the Illuminator Amenian Church, 12 Corbett Ave., Binghamton. Burial will be held in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7pm at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to St Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church, 12 Corbett Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903, www.stgregoryarmenianchurch.org
