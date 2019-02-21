|
|
Dr. Arjun J. Patel MD
- - On 2/18/2019, Dr. Arjun J Patel MD, passed away at 79 years old, surrounded by his family and friends. Dr. Patel was born in Ahmadabad, India in 1939.
After finishing medical school in Ahmadabad, India he then completed residency at Robert B. Green Memorial Hospital in San Antonio TX in 1968.
In 1970 Dr. Patel moved to Johnson City and eventually settled in Vestal. He served as a physician in the local community until 2018.
Dr. Patel established a medical practice in Endicott, NY but also served as an attending physician at various local hospitals: Wilson, Binghamton General, Lourdes, Ideal, and Absolute Care nursing home. Dr. Patel loved being physician in this community. He valued all of his fellow medical staff and his patients.
In addition, Dr. Patel loved his family and friends: enjoying traveling, eating, music and get together. He loved to laugh with everyone he met and valued people more than other competing interests. Dr. Patel and his family want to thank United Health Services (UHS), the staff at UHS rehabilitation,
Absolute Care nursing facility, and all those in the local medical community. Dr. Patel was proud to call Broom County his home where he lived a rich and rewarding life.
Dr. Patel is survived by his loving wife, two brothers, two sisters, two sister-in-law, two sons, a daughter-in-law, two nieces and two granddaughters.
The family will receive friends at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, NY 13760 on Saturday February 23rd from 10AM-12AM.
The family request to refrain from providing flowers but rather to make donations in memory of Dr. Arjun Patel to the UHS Foundation,
10-42 Mitchell Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903 or nyuhs.org
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019