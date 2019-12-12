|
|
Arlene A. Perry
Candor - Arlene A. Perry, 81, of Candor, NY, passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton, NY. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Perry. Arlene is survived by her children, Cindy and Jay Richardson, Ben and Kim Perry, Leo and Valerie Perry, Dan and Kendra Perry, Zachariah Perry; her grandchildren, Lory, Dason, Jeremy, Heather, Jake, Daisy, Ruby; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Jan Chamberlin; her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Jim Woods; and her sister, Yvonne Doucett.
Arlene was born at home in Newark Valley, NY on December 29, 1937. She loved entertaining and always enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Arlene was skilled at cooking, baking and the art of crochet; and enjoyed sharing her creations with others. She loved children and was especially a dedicated mother.
Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Arlene to the Candor Emergency Squad. Please share your memories through Richards Funeral Home, Owego, at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019