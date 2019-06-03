|
Arlene Anderson Welch
Susquehanna, PA - Arlene Anderson Welch, 94, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 31, 2019. She was predeceased by her husbands John Anderson and Norman Welch; daughter Pat Underwood; son Bob Anderson and daughter Debbie Hoyt.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Shirley and Cal Rucker, daughter and son-in-law Cindy & Larry Hill; grandchildren Susan & Kim, Connie, Robin, Michelle, Larry & Angela, Danielle, Jay & Garry and Steve & April; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to thank Willow Point Nursing Home for the excellent care you gave her. Your kindness and love meant so much to her and us. God Bless All of You.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 2pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The burial will follow in the Windsor Village Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 3, 2019