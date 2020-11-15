Arlene M. Rothganger
Johnson City - Arlene Rothganger, 95, of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Arlene was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert; her father William Hovencamp and her mother Zula Pierce Hovencamp. She is survived by her two brothers, William Hovencamp, Underhill, VT; and Gary (Mary) Hovencamp, Chenango Forks, NY; her nieces; Maryalice (Randy) Luce; Carol Hovencamp; and her nephew, Michael Hovencamp; many other nieces, nephews, great, and great-great nieces and nephews, too many to mention. She retired from Broome County Co-operative Insurance Company, where she spent most of her career. Arlene was an avid reader, and she loved to bake. She always had an open door to her kitchen, where you would be greeted with a warm welcome and a piece of homemade pie. You would often catch Arlene watching her beloved NY Yankees, but she was the happiest when she was on a fishing/camping adventure with Bob at Sandy Pond or Wolfe Lake. She was a member of Harpursville United Methodist Church.
Because of the current COVID restrictions, there will be a private burial ceremony at Glenwood Cemetery in Afton, at the convenience of her family. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Memorial contributions in honor of Arlene can be made to the Harpursville United Methodist Church, PO Box 23, Harpursville, NY 13787. Special thanks to Samantha and Sandy at Elizabeth Church Manor for their loving care of Arlene, throughout her final days. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com
