1/1
Arlene M. Rothganger
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene M. Rothganger

Johnson City - Arlene Rothganger, 95, of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Arlene was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert; her father William Hovencamp and her mother Zula Pierce Hovencamp. She is survived by her two brothers, William Hovencamp, Underhill, VT; and Gary (Mary) Hovencamp, Chenango Forks, NY; her nieces; Maryalice (Randy) Luce; Carol Hovencamp; and her nephew, Michael Hovencamp; many other nieces, nephews, great, and great-great nieces and nephews, too many to mention. She retired from Broome County Co-operative Insurance Company, where she spent most of her career. Arlene was an avid reader, and she loved to bake. She always had an open door to her kitchen, where you would be greeted with a warm welcome and a piece of homemade pie. You would often catch Arlene watching her beloved NY Yankees, but she was the happiest when she was on a fishing/camping adventure with Bob at Sandy Pond or Wolfe Lake. She was a member of Harpursville United Methodist Church.

Because of the current COVID restrictions, there will be a private burial ceremony at Glenwood Cemetery in Afton, at the convenience of her family. Pastor Sue Crawson-Brizzolara will officiate. Memorial contributions in honor of Arlene can be made to the Harpursville United Methodist Church, PO Box 23, Harpursville, NY 13787. Special thanks to Samantha and Sandy at Elizabeth Church Manor for their loving care of Arlene, throughout her final days. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved