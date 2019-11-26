Services
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Arlene Mary Karaim

Arlene Mary Karaim Obituary
Arlene Mary Karaim

Arlene Mary Karaim 93 passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon, November 23, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital.

She was predeceased by two husbands, Roe Harris and John Karaim, daughter, Virginia Salva, son, Robert Harris, grandchildren, Diane (Salva) Busko and Kathy, Randy and Bobby Harris.

She is survived by grandson, Stephen Salva, granddaughters, Joanne Salva, Kimberly Harris (Joseph) Eldred, eight great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

She was a retired secretary for the Johnson City School System, the Board of Education and was the receiver of taxes for many years. She was an avid Yankees fan, a mall walker, and enjoyed her travels with her husband, John to many destinations to the US and Canada. She also enjoyed Sunday drives and day trips with her grandchildren. Arlene always had a smile on her face.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-5pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St. Binghamton.

In lieu of flowers, kindly contribute in Arlene's memory to the .

Kindly share your reflections of Arlene on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
