Arlene R. Williams
Arlene R. Williams

Owego, New York - Arlene Williams, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Arlene was predeceased by her parents, Russell and Esther Seaver; husbands, George Zorn, Robert Williams; two brothers, Charles and Russell Seaver; sister, Esther Swartz. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and John Hitchings, Kathleen and Gerald Middendorf; five grandchildren and their spouses, Gary and Leighanne Deming, Stacy Surine and Matt Kraszewski, James Deming and Jean Roberts, Amy and Jeff Shepardson, Jeff and Jennifer Middendorf; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Spicer; two sisters-in-law, Evalyn Seaver, Marian "Nancy" Nickels; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Arlene touched the hearts of everyone she met and had the gift of making everyone feel like part of the family. She loved her family, friends and the Lord and will be missed by all! The family would like to extend a special Thank You for the exceptional care she received from the nurses and staff of Riverview Manor Nursing Home and the staff of Wilson Regional Medical Center, North Tower 3 for stepping up and becoming Arlene's surrogate family. Private services will be held at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Tioga Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Arlene Williams' memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 117 Main Street, Owego, New York 13827. Condolences may be made to Arlene's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
