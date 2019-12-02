Services
Endicott - Arlene Edwards Tribe passed away on November 29, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor. She was a lifelong resident of Endicott and Endwell and a member of the First Baptist Church in Endicott. She was 99 years old. She is survived by her two children, James Tribe and Shirley Tribe Peck, two Grandsons, Timothy and Andrew and five Great Grandchildren, Emily, Hailey, Marissa, Calvin and Ryan. She was married to the late Harlowe Tribe who she met while a keypuncher at IBM Endicott.

She was a sweet and generous mother, wife and friend. She will be missed.

Memorial Service plans will be forthcoming.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
