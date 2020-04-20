|
|
Arlyne Lynn Lane
Arlyne Lynn Lane passed away suddenly at Lourdes Hospital early Wednesday April 8th, 2020 at 67 years old due to heart failure. She was born on November 12, 1952 at Lourdes in Binghamton to the late Sidney Eisenberg and Esther (Goldstein) Eisenberg.
Arlyne was a loving mother and grandmother and an extremely avid pool player. She worked for Red Lobster for 27 years, and was the librarian at Cedarhurst elementary in Susquehanna Valley School District.
She is survived by her husband Michael Lane, daughter Siobhan Lane, grandson Brannock Miller, and sister Helen Mullinex.
Arlyne had one of the biggest hearts anyone could have, and anyone who knew her would absolutely tell you the same. She would do anything for anyone she could and was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. Saying she loved pool would be an understatement as evidenced by the four teams she played on every week. She will be extremely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020