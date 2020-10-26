1/1
Armand Vincent "Odie" Odierna
Armand Vincent Odierna "Odie"

Vestal - Armand Vincent Odierna "Odie", 82, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor, surrounded by family. Odie was born on June 29, 1938 in New York City. Odie was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy Burke Odierna. Together they had six children; Ann-Marie, Peter, Patricia, Susan, Kathleen and Julie. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren whom he loved very much; Patrick, Burke, Harry, Monica, Alice, Quinn, Liam, Catherine, Joseph and Anna Ruby.

Odie worked for 36 years at Singer Link Flight Aviation. Some of his proudest accomplishments were working on the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) and the Apollo projects. In his retirement he loved traveling across the United States and traveled to Europe. Odie was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan and Los Angeles Rams fan.

He enjoyed being a longtime member of the YMCA and developed many friendships there. We would like to thank Elizabeth Church Manor for loving and caring for our dad these past four years. Private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton. Rev. James P. Serowik will officiate. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Expressions of Sympathy In Armand's Memory may be made to Elizabeth Church Manor, 863 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

