Armando H. Fratezi, Jr.
Johnson City - passed away peacefully on September 17,2019. He was born 4/25/41 in Belvidere, NJ. He was predeceased by his late wife Julie Palega Fratezi (77), parents Armando SR & Salena DeMatteo Fratezi; brother in law Michael Jachimowicz. He is survived by wife Roxanne Jachimowicz Fratezi; brother Bruce Fratezi (Elizabeth); sister Joan Fratezi; brother in law Lawrence Jachimowicz ; sister in law Theresa Jachimowicz; also many extended family members, dear friends and co-workers ; his faithful companion Peppers. He graduated Belvidere High school 1959, Lafayette College 1964 followed by a career with IBM Inc. for over 35 years in product development and customer support retiring as a Senior Engineer. He was well respected and known to be considered by colleagues as a resident sage and historian. Armando will be missed and remembered for the twinkle in his eye, the ever present smile on his face, the way he embraced life, people and challenges with an adventurous spirit. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday at 2pm, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Burial and a Committal Service will be held on Monday at noon, at the Hope Moravian Cemetery in Hope, NJ. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1pm until the time of the service at the Barber Memorial Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 21, 2019