Arnie Salisbury



Chenango Shores - Arnold "Uncle Arnie" Salisbury born December 11, 1946 passed away on July 8, 2020. He went to meet his wife Laura who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his parents Earl & Bertha Salisbury, brothers Bill & Ed; sisters Janet and Carol. Arnie is survived by his children Carin & Terry Greeno, Carol & Steve Majka, Michele & Rex Francisco, Arnie & Jessica Salisbury & Eddie Salisbury (Sarah), 15 Grandchildren, & 14 Great Grandchildren. Also surviving, are sisters Audrey Orr, Laura Knox, Alice Minnow & Judy Angermeier. Arnie was the owner of Chenango Shores Campground for years. Before that, he was a member of the Carpenter's Union #281 for many years. He was known to many as "Uncle Arnie" whether related or not. He would always help someone if they needed it. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him! Rest in Peace Dad, we love you! At Arnie's request, there will be no funeral services. The family will have a celebration in his honor at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store