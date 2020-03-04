|
Arnold E. Bryan
Port Crane - Arnold E. Bryan, 73, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine Bryan, parents Florence & Francis Bryan, sister Violet Adams, brother Ernie Bryan and sister-in-law Lillian Bryan. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law Christina & Tom McMillen; grandchildren Kevin Ellis, Thomas & Tanner McMillen; brothers Alfred Bryan, Sr. and Kenneth & Ethel Bryan; sisters Victoria Baker, Florence & Jim Zeggert and Anna & Vern Andrews; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his canine companion Rocky. Arnold was a United States Army Veteran. He was an avid hunter and a loving husband father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
At Arnold's request there will be no funeral service's.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020