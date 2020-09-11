1/1
Arthur (Champ) (Art) Stina
1936 - 2020
Arthur (Art) (Champ) Stina

Arthur (Art) (Champ) Stina, born August 30, 1936 in Endicott, NY to parents Carl and Lena Stina, died peacefully on September 7, 2020. Art lived in Binghamton, NY until 1996 at which time he retired and moved to Florida in 1998. Art is survived by his best friend,loving and dedicated wife, Millie. They were married for 59 beautiful years. Art is also survived by two wonderful and dedicated sons, Greg and Paul - Skip and wife Christy; his sister-in-law, Jan Lendl; first cousins Priscilla Pearcor, Eileen Buckingham, Michael Battaglini, Philip Audino; several wonderful nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Art spent 5 years at St. Frances Seminary on Staten Island, NY. He graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 1961. He was a teacher for 35 years and enjoyed his students with whom he had a great rapport. He was selected to Who's Who Among American Teachers in the 80's. Art enjoyed sports and was an outstanding baseball player (short stop) at SUNY Oneonta. He went on to coach baseball, Little League, JV and Varsity baseball at Chenango Valley. Art was a fan of pro sports: Giants football, Phillies and Yankees baseball. Art had many hobbies including antique cars. He owned a 1958 Ford retractable hard top and still drove his 1964 Falcon convertible on Sundays until recently. He and wife Millie could be seen driving on A1A along the ocean on any given sunny Sunday. He was a member of the Falcon Club of America for many years. Everyone who met Art loved him. He was a kind, compassionate, understanding, generous, loyal, spiritual, loving gentle man. He enjoyed a beautiful life with his best friend, Millie and his dedicated sons and family and many wonderful friends. Art was a loyal member of Ascension Catholic Church.Heaven just gained a precious Angel. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 11 AM at Ascension Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers a donation to your favorite animal shelter in Art's name would be appreciated.Professional arrangements by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations, Boca Raton, FL (561) 997-8580 www.gpanochfunerals.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
6140 N. Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(561) 997-8580
