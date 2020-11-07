Arthur Edwards
Town of Lee, NY - Arthur Edwards, of Lee Center, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020 at the Abraham House of Rome.
Art was born in Furth, Germany on August 26, 1946, and came to the U.S. in 1950 aboard the USS Ernie Pyle. He grew up in the Binghamton/ Johnson City area and graduated from Johnson City High School in 1966. In August of 1969, he was united in marriage to the former Lorraine Crampton and they shared a wonderful union of 51 years together. Art proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam and Desert Strom, and retired after 26 years of honorable service. After his retirement, he and Lorraine settled in Lee Center in 1992, and he owned and operated Rome Security Devices for over 20 years.
Art was a life member of the Lee American Legion Post 1794, and a member of the Air Force Sgts. Asociation, Boy Scouts of America, and the Newport Golf Club where he golfed twice a week. He loved golfing, especially at the Rome Country Club, Mohawk Glen Country Club, and Sleepy Hollow Golf Course.
"To all of my golf buddies, I'll meet you on the 19th hole!"
Art is survived by his wife, Lorraine; a sister, Kathleen Tewksbury of Dansville, NY; a brother, Manfred Edwards of Chenango Forks, NY; his nieces, Heather Davern, Cynthia Edwards Hawver, and Kimberly Rainey; and his nephews Daniel Tewksbury. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur L. Edwards; and brothers, Lawrence, Karl, James, and Gerald Edwards.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 1 PM at the Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, Rome.
Please offer online condolences at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com
.