Arthur I. MorseyCenter Lisle, NY - Arthur I Morsey (Grandpa) of Center Lisle. Born September 5, 1941 in Danbury, Conn., left his earthly pain behind early Tuesday, June 30th, to join Jesus and his parents and grandparents in heaven. He leaves behind the love of his life, and wife of 60 plus years, Nancy Morsey. A loving father to Beverly & Gary McKewin & Barbara Jane. An incredible Grandfather to Crystal McDonald, whose husband Tim greeted him in heaven, Amber & Steve Reuter, Gary & Darci McKewin and Suzanne McKewin. Also, survived by 11 Great Grand Children, brothers, Robert (Bill), George (Kathie) & James (Luanne) Morsey, Sister, Kathleen Beach, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Art was a life member of the Lisle Fire Company for 40 plus years and was an original member of the Broome County Wildland Search & Rescue Team until he lost his eye sight while performing his duties as Truck captain for the fire department in 1988. After relocating his family from Conn. to Center Lisle in 1972, he was a dairy farmer, landscaper and finally an antique dealer and friend to many. Friends and family are invited to stop and share memories at the family home as this is preferred to formal calling hours. Nancy requests that you honor Arthur's service with donations to Lisle Fire Company, Inc., PO Box 306, Lisle New York 13797, instead of flowers. A celebration of life is planned for July 25, location still to be determined. Arrangements by Sunset Memorial Services, Whitney Point, New York.