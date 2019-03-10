Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Arthur Scarinzi
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Kirkwood, NY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Kirkwood, NY
Arthur J. Scarinzi

Arthur J. Scarinzi Obituary
Arthur J. Scarinzi

Kirkwood - Arthur J. Scarinzi, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly Scarinzi. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law Philip & Toni Scarinzi and Larry Scarinzi; grandchildren Sara Beale, Amber Scarinzi, Paul Scarinzi and Daina Scarinzi; great grandchildren Jada, Alexis, Amariah, Jaxson and Mya and his brothers Vito and Lanny Scarinzi.

He was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood and was a retired employee of the Binghamton Post Office.

A Funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11am at St. Mary's Church in Kirkwood. Followed by the burial in the Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
