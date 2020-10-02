Arthur "Art" L. Wilcox
Nichols, New York - Arthur "Art" L. Wilcox, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, NY on September 19, 1933. He was predeceased by his parents Gerald E. Wilcox and Ruth Dann Wilcox. Art is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley (Simmers) Wilcox; his children, Jana Laufer and Eric Wilcox; brother, Norman Wilcox (Kathleen); Granddaughters, Tawna Henderson (Jeremiah), Farrah Rounds (Hutton), and Shakira Laufer; 3 Great-Grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. After graduating from Northside High School in Corning, NY in 1953, Art worked various jobs in the Elmira/Corning area before working up along the Saint Lawrence River. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and sent to Fort Dix before being sent along to Europe. As a talented trombone player, he joined the Army Band and performed all over Europe. Upon his release from the Army in 1956, Art applied for a job at Bell Systems; he retired in 1986 after over 30 years. Art was a R.R. Model Hobbyist throughout his life and belonged to numerous R.R. Clubs. He and Shirley even traveled by rail all over the U.S. at every opportunity. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 am to 12pm. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art's name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892. Condolences may be made to Art's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
