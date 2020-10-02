1/1
Arthur L. "Art" Wilcox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur "Art" L. Wilcox

Nichols, New York - Arthur "Art" L. Wilcox, 87, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, NY on September 19, 1933. He was predeceased by his parents Gerald E. Wilcox and Ruth Dann Wilcox. Art is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley (Simmers) Wilcox; his children, Jana Laufer and Eric Wilcox; brother, Norman Wilcox (Kathleen); Granddaughters, Tawna Henderson (Jeremiah), Farrah Rounds (Hutton), and Shakira Laufer; 3 Great-Grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. After graduating from Northside High School in Corning, NY in 1953, Art worked various jobs in the Elmira/Corning area before working up along the Saint Lawrence River. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and sent to Fort Dix before being sent along to Europe. As a talented trombone player, he joined the Army Band and performed all over Europe. Upon his release from the Army in 1956, Art applied for a job at Bell Systems; he retired in 1986 after over 30 years. Art was a R.R. Model Hobbyist throughout his life and belonged to numerous R.R. Clubs. He and Shirley even traveled by rail all over the U.S. at every opportunity. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 am to 12pm. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art's name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892. Condolences may be made to Art's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved