|
|
Arthur Larson
Apalachin - Arthur K. Larson, 62, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 18th 2019, surrounded by his family at Mercy House in Endicott, NY, after a 10 year battle with early-onset Alzheimer's. Born in Trenton, NJ, Art grew up in Beaver Dams, NY, served in the United States Navy for four years, and graduated from Corning Community College before working as an engineer at IBM, Loral, and Lockheed Martin for over 25 years. A scientist at heart, Art enjoyed gardening and learning about fossils, especially dinosaurs. Art was very involved at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church as a lector, eucharistic minister, member of the pastoral council, and RCIA team member for over 10 years. Art was a loving husband, father, and family man who was always quick with a joke and spread laughter wherever he went. He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Lisa Larson; daughter Megan (James) Liebner; son Eric Larson; and his beloved dog Duke. Art is also survived by sisters Sandra (Ed) Ianello, Joann (Ronald) Reed, and Kristin (Joe) Agati; and his father-in-law George Ciprich. His family also includes his brother-in-law David (Mary Lou) Ciprich, sister-in-law Joan (John) McConnell, and sister-in-law Diane (Michael) Reese. Art enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Arthur and Florence Larson, and his mother-in-law, Jean Ciprich. Art cherished spending time with his best friend John Barron, sharing coffee and donuts while "trying to solve the problems of the world." The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Rich and his staff, Lourdes Hospice, the staff of Mercy House, and close neighbors and friends for all the support and care they have given to Art and the family throughout this journey. A special thanks to his caregiver and friend, Dianne Conner, who assisted him in enjoying an active lifestyle with singing and laughter at home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 9 Leroy St. in Binghamton, NY, on Thursday, May 23rd 2019 at 10am. Monsignor John Putano will celebrate the Mass. A private interment will take place at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 21 to May 22, 2019