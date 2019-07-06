|
|
Arthur Louis Costas
Pikesville, MD - Arthur Louis Costas, age 76, died on June 20, 2019, surrounded by his family in Seasons Hospice, a caring and peaceful nursing facility in Randallstown, MD. He was born on January 16, 1943 in Binghamton, New York to Dimitria "Emma" (Bounacos) and Louis Costas. He was the younger brother of Peter and George Costas, and older brother to Mary Lou (Costas) Wright. He attended a small country grade school in Hawleyton, New York and graduated from Binghamton Central High School. Arthur went on to graduate from Binghamton University (formerly Harpur College) with a degree in economics. On July 14, 1968, he married Mary Jennifer Kane. He served as active-duty in the Navy from 1966 to 1968, followed by the Navy Reserves. In 2007, Arthur retired from his 39-year career with IBM as an Internal Auditor and Fraud Investigator. Left to honor and remember Arthur are his wife of 50 years, Mary; his daughter Lauren, her husband Ryan Kaiser and their four children, William, James, Kaijiri, and Tailiyah Kaiser; his daughter Debbie Costas and her husband Randy Bastyr; and his sister Mary Lou Wright. He is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his devoted dog Lucy.
The family will hold a small private gathering at the Riverhurst Cemetery in Endicott, NY, on July 9 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/ or at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 6, 2019