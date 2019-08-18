|
|
Arthur M. Bennett
Endicott - Arthur M. Bennett, 83, of West Endicott, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with leukemia. He was born on November 15, 1935, in Sayre, Pennsylvania to Chester W. and Jennie E. Bennett. He graduated from Wyalusing High School in 1953.
Art married Joyce Owen on April 4, 1959. Along with his wife, he is survived by his four children, Allan, Bob (Lori), Shannon (Tom) Quaranta, and Sue (Ken) Griffiths; his grandchildren, Jennie, Sara (Ken), Megan (Karl), Gretchen, Mason (Alli), Jesse, and Chester (Jessica); and two great granddaughters, Presley and Clara Jo. In addition, Art is survived by two brothers, Bill and Clifford (Ida) Bennett; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Anderson, Donna Owen Reese, and Cindy Hunt; brother-in-law Floyd Heim, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Beverly Heim, two brothers, Melvin and Kenneth Bennett, and sister-in-law Elaine Bennett.
Art worked as an artificial inseminator for Eastern A.I. Cooperative for 37 years. He was a coach for Endicott Little League and Teener League for several years and served as Fire Commissioner for the West Endicott Hose Company. He loved working in his flower and vegetable gardens, which were famous amongst the neighbors in West Endicott. He also enjoyed deer hunting, rabbit hunting with his beagles, and indulging in his "special apple cider recipe" afterwards. Art was an avid baseball fan, especially enjoyed cheering for his Detroit Tigers, and spent several years playing cards with his "Birdsall Street Poker Gang." Most of all, he enjoyed just sitting on the front porch or patio with his wife, kids and grandkids.
The family would like to thank Broome Oncology at Lourdes and Lourdes Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lourdes Foundation or to the Co-Pay Relief Foundation (www.copays.org or 421 Bulter Farm Road, Hampton VA 23666). The family would also urge you to donate blood in Art's honor.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 East Main Street, Endicott. The family will receive visitors there from 4 to 6 PM on Monday, August 19. Interment will take place at the Riverhurst Cemetery immediately following the funeral services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019