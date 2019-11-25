|
Arthur P. LaRose
Vestal - Arthur P. LaRose, age 87, passed away peacefully at Mercy House on Sunday November 24, 2019. He was pre-deceased by his parents Arthur E and Edna LaRose and grandson Bryan LaRose. Art is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Catherine. He is also survived by his 4 children, William LaRose (Margaret), Catherine Urda (Christopher), Mark LaRose (Sonya) and Lisa Ward (Daniel); sister Maralyn Bankes, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Dec. 2 at 10:00 am at the Holy Spirit Church 360 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY.Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mercy House 212 N. Mckinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. Read a complete obituary at www.HEFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019