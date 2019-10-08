|
Arthur Raymond Osteen (Ray)
Arthur Raymond Osteen (Ray) went to be with his Lord on October 7, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur Lee Osteen and mother, Ruth Rowland Osteen, as well as sisters, Donna Charlier and Patricia Dougher Scott. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 46 years, Doris Osteen, and their five children, Joyce Rogers, James Heaman, Virginia Kozak, Carol Hamm and Christopher Osteen, and Ray's sister Sandra Kaminsky, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he loved so very much and his faithful companion Rosie. He was a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served his country in the Marine Corps. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. We want to thank all our family and friends for taking the time out of their busy schedule to help him ride this roller coaster ride. Also we send thanks to Chenango County Hospice for their loving care. There will be no service upon Ray's request. Burial will be at family's discretion. Arrangements are by Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
