Endwell - Arthur Rizzi, 78, of Endwell, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his parents, Vito and Palmera Rizzi; his siblings, Madeline Rizzi, Mary Marino, Ida DeDio, Toni Allio, Vito Rizzi Jr., and Roger Rizzi. Art is survived by his sweetheart of 58 years, Catherine; his children, MaryBeth (Peter) Ventrice, Michael (Jolie) Rizzi, Joseph Rizzi (Jen Mitchell), and Angela (Rafael) Nunez; grandchildren, Nicholas, Anthony, Kaden, Ryan, Mia, and Alex;, brothers, Salvatore (Penny) and Lou Rizzi; his cat, Titi; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Art enjoyed his nightly trips to the Dunkin Donuts with his wife Cathy. He was an avid New York Giant and Yankees fan and a member of St. Ambrose Church of Endicott. The family would like to thank Dr. John Bertini for his compassionate care he had given to Art. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave., Endicott. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 300 E. Main St., Endicott from 5-8 p.m.
