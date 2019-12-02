|
|
Arthur Ross
Windsor - Arthur Ross, 89, of Windsor took his last breaths in his home surrounded by the love of his family on November 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his son, Edward. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jeanne, Windsor; daughters, Patricia, Penny (Pete) Kozak, Massachusetts, Michelle (Michael) Williams, Windsor, Shari (Rob) Cole, Florida; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean War. He was a retired truck driver of Chesapeake after 38 years of dedicated delivery of corrugated containers. He continued to roam the roadways as an escort driver for several years before hanging up his keys. To truly describe this amazing man, you first need to know he was never without his pipe. He loved to putter around in his garage and joke with his boys teaching them life lessons and sharing stories not for the kitchen table! He loved his wife so deeply and tenderly to the very end. Spending time with his family was very important to him and he was fiercely protective of his girls. He was also very proud of his son-in-laws and considered himself lucky to call them his sons. He was deeply loved and will be very much missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the . www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019