Arthur T. Halpin
Endwell - Arthur Thomas Halpin, born on March 24, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, left those who loved him on December 1, 2020. Arthur was pre-deceased by his parents, Arthur and Catherine Halpin, and his wife, Teresa Halpin. He is survived by his four daughters and their spouses, Deborah (Dow) Halpin Brophy, Diane (Joe) Zaengle, Donna (Mark) Kaczmarek, Catherine (Dan) Myer and 7 grandchildren, Anisa Brophy Powis, Caitlynne Brophy, Brendon Brophy, Andrew Zaengle, Jeffrey Zaengle, Justin Myer, and Mikaela Myer. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Judith Palmer, her son, Adam (Melissa) Palmer and their children Riley Palmer and Addisen Palmer. Arthur was part of the Greatest Generation, serving his country during WWII in the U.S. Army, stationed on Adak Island in the Aleutian Islands. He regarded that time in his life as his first, but certainly not last, great adventure. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Arthur attended Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, where he graduated with a Masters Degree in Physics. The early part of his career was spent in various engineering and research positions on Long Island. Arthur accepted an Engineering position with IBM Owego in 1968 and came to upstate New York. In the course of his career with IBM, Arthur held several Engineering and management positions. He retired from IBM Owego in January 1990. When he wasn't experimenting with learning a new language, Arthur enjoyed music, traveling, skiing, tooling around on his motorcycle, karate lessons, ballroom and square dancing. He was a student of history, especially WWII. Arthur enjoyed a good meal, especially if it was seafood. He was always a willing participant in tasting new foods and announcing his opinion on whether a recipe was a keeper. His will be the empty chair at the table. Arthur will be sorely missed. Friends and family are invited to join a virtual service on December 7, 2020, or in person visitation within the current safety guidelines of masking and social distancing at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, at 300 E. Main St., Endicott. Calling hours begin at 1:00, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 with Reverend Douglas Taylor of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton officiating. Interment will be at a later date in Carlisle, PA. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to your favorite charity
will be a welcome memorial.