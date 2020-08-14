Arthur W. KrasowskiEndwell - Arthur Krasowski, 85, of Endwell, NY passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Joan; sister Patricia Tracy of Tamaqua, PA; five children: Janet (HyJay) Potter, Michael (Sharon) Krasowski, Kathy (David) Testa, Scott (Kathleen) Krasowski, and Kim Nostrom; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Arthur was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served in the Korean War. He was also a member of St. Joseph's Church in Endicott. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Services provided by Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc.