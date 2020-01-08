Services
Marathon, NY - Arthur W. Payne, age 89, of Marathon, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home. Arthur was born July 10, 1930 in Berkshire, NY. Arthur proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as an Engineer from October of 1948 through October of 1953, and participated in the Korean War assigned to the US Naval Shipyard at Pearl Harbor. When in Hawaii, Arthur received his pilot's license and he and a friend purchased a plane and enjoyed leisurely flying. When he returned to NY, he worked on Sampson Air-force base. On August 27,1955 at the Hunt's Corners Baptist Church, Arthur married his love, Joyce (Allen) Payne. After beginning their family in Geneva, they returned to Marathon where Arthur worked at Marathon Metal, Irving Airchute, Brockway Motor Company, and retired from Carrier Corporation. Arthur was a member and past commander of the American Legion, and spent 36 years as a member of the Masons, where he was a Master of the Masonic Lodge and received a Dedicated Service Award. Arthur could fix anything that was broken, was always willing to help others. He loved his motorcycle, gardening, NASCAR, and assisting in community events. His joy was spending time with his family making memories.

Arthur was pre-deceased by his parents Henry and Elsie (Woodard) Payne, his siblings Leigh, Franklyn, Lawrence, Eugene, Karl Payne and Helen Zukowski. Arthur is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce (Allen) Payne, two children Victoria (Jim) Robinson and Arthur (Nancy) Payne, four grandchildren, Steven (Rhea) Robinson, Staci (Benjamin) Higgins, Collin Payne and Alexander Payne and his four great grand children, Jacob, Logan, Nolan and Ruby Higgins. Arthur will be greatly missed, but not forgotten. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services LLC 2659 main Street Whitney Point, NY Saturday January 11, 2020 from 3:30pm until service time at 5:30pm. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
