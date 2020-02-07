|
|
Ashley M. Nedlik
Vestal - Ashley M. Nedlik, 32, of Vestal, passed away on Friday January 31st, 2020, another beautiful, young life lost to the opioid epidemic. She is predeceased by her parents Beth Nedlik & Marc Nedlik, & her Grandfathers, Stephen Nedlik & Joseph Heil. She is survived by her Children Anthony, Matthew, Dominic, & Marcella, her Sister Crystal, & Grandmothers Mona Nedlik & Mary Heil. She also leaves behind her Uncles, Aunts, many Cousins, Great Aunt's, Uncles, & Friends. Ashley was a good person & beautiful soul, that loved hard & fiercely. That love was constantly shared, & given freely to those that were blessed to be part of her life. Ashley had a particular talent, & fondness for poetry, and the words and imagery that flowed from her mind, to hand, to paper were always so vivid & enchanting. Above all else, she loved her children, they were her world, her pride, her joy, & her soul. Although unable to always be with her children when she was alive, she now has the peace & comfort of being able to watch over, & protect all of her babies. We miss you, Ashley, more than words will ever be able to convey. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 14th from 4-6pm, with a service immediately following at 6 p.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, located at 765 Main St. in Vestal.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020