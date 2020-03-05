Services
Endwell, NY - Antoinette "Toni" M. Fiori, 85, of Endwell, NY passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Jim M. Fiori in 2006. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Cathy Fiori, Endicott, her grand-daughter and the absolute joy of her life Lauren Fiori, Washington, DC, a special sister-in-law Susan Saraceno, Dewitt, NY, Jamie and Jordan Nyce who Toni loved as her special grandsons, many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of St. Ambrose Church and The Independent Mutual Aid Society. The Fiori family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Mercy House of Endicott. Per Toni's wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In Toni's memory please consider a donation to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
