Greene - Audrey Bower, of Greene, N.Y., entered this world on February 10, 1940, and left it February 7, 2020, though she really died in October, 2018, with the passing of her beloved only child (son) Leigh O'Neil. She was also predeceased by husband Roger Bower, father and mother, Harvey and Helen Fink, and brothers Robert and Harvey, Jr. She is survived by sister Donna Rowe and brother Jeff Fink, nieces and a nephew as well as her loving Papillon "Pete". Audrey was a tomboy as a child, having lots of adventures with little brother Harvey, one resulting in a large search party of State Police, Boy Scouts, and Civil Air Patrol. They somehow slipped away from a very vigilant mother, and were found later fishing a badly flooded Susquehanna River. They said they weren't lost; they knew exactly where they were. Audrey grew to be a personable, but very private adult. She hated having her picture taken, and few exist. She was a voracious reader. She loved horses and dogs, all animals except snakes. She worked at several jobs, including a long stint at the Raymond Corporation. She was most proud of being self-employed as maker of gourmet candy. One of her largest customers was Cooperstown's Otesaga Hotel. She was also an ace at fried chicken and REAL Key Lime pie. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday from 3 to 5 P.M. In lieu of flowers or contributions, please make a donation to the - or better yet, just love those in your orbit. It's the best tribute.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020