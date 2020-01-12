|
Audrey C. Kotz Kerr
New Milford, PA - Audrey C. Kotz Kerr, age 96, of New Milford, PA, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday January 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert "Pappy" Kerr. Audrey is survived by her six children, Tom (Che-Che) Kerr, Deborah (Lewis) Kerr, Bo (Theresa) Kerr, Robin (Mick) Nickerson, Jeff (Joan) Kerr, Mary (Norm) Button, and close friend Margaret. Lovingly known as "Mammy" to her 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren (and everyone in-between), Audrey built a legacy on her award-winning apple pie, chocolate chip cookies, and spaghetti sauce recipes. Audrey was often warmly regarded as an "adopted mother" to the many exchange students and friends of her children who sought comfort and care in her family's home through the years. An avid knitter and crocheter, Mammy could usually be found making an afghan, sweater, or Christmas stocking for her extensive family. After graduating from Syracuse University as a Registered Nurse, Audrey and Bob married on July 26, 1947, and began traveling the world collecting stories and mementos that will forever live on through her family. As a lifetime Rotary Member, she was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition in 1988 for her substantial contributions to the foundation. Audrey and Bob were also well renowned for their environmental activist work in Susquehanna County, inspiring countless others to take part in helping to preserve our natural resources. Throughout her life Audrey was a devout Catholic and dedicated to supporting her local dioceses. She was an active member of the St. John's (New Milford) Altar and Rosary Society. Through the years, Audrey, Bob, and their family sought many winters of comfort and relaxation in their second home of Isle Verde, Puerto Rico. Her family in Pine Grove, PR brought her over forty years of happiness and joy that will never be forgotten. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Interment will be made in New Milford Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Most Holy Trinity Parish, St. Lawrence, 15 East Church Street, Susquehanna, PA 18847 and the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Tower Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 are welcome.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020