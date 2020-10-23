Audrey Coleman Oliver
Owego - It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home ~ Our loving mom, grandma and aunt Audrey Coleman Oliver, 87, passed away on Monday morning, October 19, 2020 following a battle with COVID-19. Audrey was born on September 29, 1933 in Sayre, Pa a daughter of the late John and Mary (Holt) Coleman. She was a graduate of Owego Free Academy and for over 30 years was an employee of IBM/Lockheed Martin. Audrey was a member of the Owego United Methodist Church where she was a long-time volunteer. Audrey was a devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give to others. Her gentle smile will remain with us. Audrey loved to bake cookies and cheesecakes. She always looked forward to visiting her sons and family in Henrietta, New York and Cincinnati, Ohio. Audrey also had fond memories of traveling with her sister and brother-in-law Marian and Cliff Albro.
She will be greatly missed by her sons and daughter-in-law: Mark and Joanie Oliver; Philip Oliver; her grandchildren: Craig (Kimberly) Oliver; Brian Oliver; her great grandchildren: William, Eleanor and Theodore. Several nieces, nephews and their families along with the father of her children Edward Oliver also survive.
A period of visitation and time of sharing memories will be announced at a later date at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolence may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Audrey will be laid to rest near her sisters and parents in the Smithboro Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview Manor Nursing Home for their wonderful care while Mom was there ~ your kindnesses will always be remembered.